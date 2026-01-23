Helena Symphony welcomes violin soloist from Philadelphia for Saturday performance

HELENA — On Saturday, January 23, the Helena Symphony will perform two Russian folk pieces by composers Pyotyr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev at the Civic Center. Classic music fans will hear Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 and final symphony, and Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2.

Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, also known as the Pathétique Symphony, was composed in 1893 and finished not long before the composer's death. Pathétique is the French word for passionate. The piece earned the nickname due to its emotionally evocative nature.

Violin soloist Richard Amoroso flew in from Philadelphia to perform Prokofiev's violin concerto. Ahead of Saturday night's performance, KTVH welcomed Amoroso into the studio for an interview and a demonstration of what one could expect at the show.

Amoroso's father was a cellist. As a child, Amoroso says he was drawn to musical performance like his father, but the size of the cello was overwhelming for him. When he first saw a violin, he knew he wanted one.

To get tickets to see Amoroso and the Helena Symphony perform, call the Helena Symphony Office or head to their website.

