Helena Valley home destroyed in Thursday morning fire

HELENA — A house in the Helena Valley was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thursday.

West Valley fire crews responded to the area of Applegate Drive and Valley View Road around midnight.

According to West Valley, everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and crews continue to monitor the area for any hot spots.

Several agencies responded to help, including multiple rural fire departments, the City of Helena Fire Department, Fort Harrison Fire, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Northwestern Energy.

