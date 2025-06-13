Helena woman and 2023 Miss Montana has a children's book signing at Fire Tower Coffee House

Editor's note: This interview was aired on June 10, 2025. Since the airing of the segment, the location of the book signing has changed to Fire Tower Coffee House.

Helena local and 2023 Miss Montana, Faith Johnson, is out with a new children's book called "Glitter and Grit." The book is loosely inspired by Faith's own childhood.

(Watch Faith Johnson's interview with MTN about her new book.)

Faith Johnson book signing in Helena

Faith encourages children to succeed outside of norms.

The location of the book signing has moved to Fire Tower Coffee House, Saturday, June 14th, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.