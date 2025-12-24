Helping for the Holidays: first responders keep the community safe

HELENA — While many of us spend the holiday opening gifts and sharing Christmas dinner, others are giving up time with their loved ones to keep our community healthy and safe.

“We are here because the calls don’t stop just because it is a holiday,” Helena Police Department Sgt. Sean Schoenfelder said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

That is calls for law enforcement, hospitals, and fire stations.

“Of course, we would all love to be with our families during the holiday, but it is just the sacrifice we have to make to keep this place going and available to the community,” Helena Fire Department Capt. Owen Koeppen said.

Although the holidays may be celebrated at a different time, first responders say they make time for a holiday meal at their home away from home.

Koeppen said, “That’s what makes it a lot easier to come to work on a holiday, is we kind of are a second family.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The Helena Fire Department has a few safety tips this Christmas so all can enjoy the holiday.

“Watering your tree, keeping that from getting too dry, which could cause a fire, and just not overloading plugs with Christmas lights and those types of things,” Koeppen said.

It isn't just the fire department taking the calls, the Helena Police Department stays busy during the holiday with an increase in family disturbances, thefts, and impaired driving.

Jonathon Ambarian

Schoenfelder said, “If you are going to consume alcohol that you get a sober ride or stay put where you are at.”

For many, the holidays are not all merry and bright.

“Some people need us on some of the days that are supposed to be the most joyous,” Schoenfelder said.

That is something staff at St. Peter’s Health see too, they have patients every year who can't be home for the holidays because of an emergency or illness.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“We see lots of slips, trips, and falls, an increase in carbon monoxide poisoning, and it is also flu season,” Elaine Beaupre, the St. Peter’s administrator of the day, said.

Whether it’s a health emergency, a fire, or other needs, first responders are always on the clock.

“Just being able to be that at times, the only help available for your community, it's super important and critical to function in life and be that safety net,” Beaupre said.

