HPS Board discusses what is next for Hawthorne and what is on the ballot this year

HELENA — The Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees discussed some important topics in their work session Tuesday evening, including the future of Hawthorne Elementary and the levies Helena voters will see on the ballot in May.

The board unanimously approved the proposed memorandum of understanding for Hawthorne to potentially become a community center that could include a tool library and a music and art studio.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The board will revisit the topic in July after the non-profit created by the Hawthorne community has more formalized plans and funding.

This follows the closure of the school last June, when district officials said closing the school would save the district roughly $1,000,000 annually.

As for this year’s elections, due to only four people filing to run for the four open trustees seats, it will not be on the ballot come May; however, three levies will be on the ballot.

Levies are used for short-term projects and daily costs. First is an elementary general fund operations levy that would increase local property taxes for a $600,000 home by around 33 dollars a year, resulting in just over $953,000 of funding for the schools.

Tom Buchanan

The two other levies are operations, infrastructure, and licensing technology funds for both the elementary and high schools.

If passed, the elementary levy should increase property taxes for a $600,000 home by around 56 dollars a year, and if passed, the high school levy should increase property taxes for a $600,000 home by around 27 a year.

The passage of these levies would bring in around $3,000,000 in the general fund annually.

