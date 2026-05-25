Service members' lives remembered at annual East Helena Memorial Day Parade

EAST HELENA — Across the nation, we are remembering those who sacrificed so much for our freedom. In the Helena Area, those lives were remembered through ceremonies and parades.

(WATCH: Service members and families honored in East Helena)

Service members and families honored in East Helena

Eric Dunn, the incoming post commander for VFW Post 10010, shared, “It is one thing to have Memorial Day to remember them and think about them, but I honestly think about them every day.”

VFW Post 10010, Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, Scout Troop 212, and others marched down Main Street in East Helena.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Children wave an American flag on East Helena Main Street.

William Harris is a scout with troop 212 and expressed, “I get to help out with our community like the people did that we are celebrating today.”

The parade culminated in a speech by veteran and Congressman Troy Downing. Rather than a moment of silence this year, family members said the names aloud of those who died in service of their country.

“We keep the memories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice alive,” Downing noted.

The poem Flanders Fields was read as people proudly and patriotically adorned their clothes with poppies.

“We wear poppies as a symbol of American bloodshed on foreign soil,” Dunn said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Amazing Grace was performed on the drums and bagpipes.

The ceremony concluded with Amazing Grace on the bagpipes, a 21-gun salute, and taps, which echoed through the community.

Matthew Rosine, chaplain for post 10010, noted, “It is a whole lot more than just a holiday, it is a day of remembrance, reflection, but also a day to celebrate the best Americans who have lived over the past 250 years who served in uniform.”

Memorial Day was originally established as "Decoration Day" and celebrated on a fixed date: May 30, when remembrance will continue.

