Broadwater County Sheriff's Office conducts 'historic' drug bust

TOWNSEND — A major drug and weapons bust in Broadwater County back in April is being called one of the largest in county history by the sheriff’s office.

During a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving a neighborhood in Broadwater County, Broadwater sheriff’s deputies said they recognized the need to escalate the investigation and called in K-9 assistance.

Deputies recovered approximately one-half pound of cocaine, two loaded handguns, and multiple cell phones from the vehicle.

Deputies secured a warrant for the suspect's residence, where they seized approximately one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, three handguns, including one stolen firearm, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Broadwater County Sheriff Mark Wood shared, “We are actively seeking to arrest anybody coming through here with drugs we can catch, especially people that are living here with large quantities because we don’t want them selling them in our community and we don’t want our kids getting a hold of it.”

Wood added that the event is still under investigation, but says the work reflects proactive policing efforts.

The deputies involved were given the sheriff’s commendation award.

