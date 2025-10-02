Lewis and Clark Public Health hosting community baby shower

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health is hosting a community baby shower to give families a happy head start on their new life with a little one.

This is the first year for the event, and expecting mothers from Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Meagher, and Powell counties will be celebrated and receive special gifts for their newborns.

The event is especially for moms who are still expecting at the time of the shower in early November.

The project is funded in part by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Bright Futures Program grants that must be used by the end of the year.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Donation areas for the community baby shower are located across Helena and will take everything from diapers to toys.

“We wanted to use a little bit of those extra funds that we had to provide that opportunity for the community not only to help purchase gifts, but also to honor those women and give the opportunity for a little bit of pampering,” Mary Sparks, the child and family health supervisor with Lewis and Clark Public Health, said.

Donations close on October 24th, and the baby shower will be held on November 2nd.

To learn how to donate or to register for the baby shower, you can visit this link.

