HELENA — The Made in Montana Trade Show returns to the Queen City of the Rockies, and this year there are 112 exhibitors from all across Big Sky Country.

Jessica John, the Made in Montana program specialist, shared, “This show really gets them into the wholesale door, and we Montanans are strong, bold, and friendly.”

Each year, awards are presented to several small businesses. This year, the best in show award went to Beartooth Candle Company out of Billings.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Beartooth Candle Company wins best in show at the Made in Montana Trade Show.

Best new exhibitor went to Rogue Brownies in Great Falls, and honorable mention was given to RJS Engraving and Design based in Stevensville.

The best retailer was awarded to 56 counties in Helena, and their owner, Megan Martin, said, “Small businesses are the backbone, and you thrive as a community and state when we work together.”

The Montana Department of Commerce says this trade show continues to be a platform for small businesses around Montana to get their story and their business out to the community.

Last year, the trade show brought in over five thousand shoppers, and the event will be open to the public on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

