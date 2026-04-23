Memorial Park Bandshell to be renovated and repainted

HELENA — The City of Helena is seeking artists to create a fresh new look for the Memorial Park Bandshell.

The new mural will follow crucial repairs in August.

The bandshell has been painted four times prior: the current design you see now, which was painted in 2011, the original mural in 1984, as well as other designs in 1993 and 1997.

City of Helena

Memorial Park was named to honor fallen warriors. The city says the bandshell artwork should celebrate the best parts of our society and community. The park is a central focus for events from summer kids’ camps and dance performances to picnics and the weekly Capitol band performances; all while serving as the backdrop for the Lewis & Clark veterans’ memorial.

“All types of life happening at that park, and so we want it to be uplifting, yet still honoring how we ended up here, so this is where the artists get to interpret what they think this bandshell means to the community,” Bridget Johnston, the City of Helena facilities manager, shared.

The deadline for artist submissions is June 15, and the selected artist will be paid a total of $12,000.

For more information on how to apply, visit this link.

