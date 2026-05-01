Motorcycle accident on E. Lyndale Ave. and Rodney St.

HELENA — A serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near the intersection of E. Lyndale Avenue and Rodney Street in Helena happened Thursday evening.

Helena Police Department, alongside St. Peter’s ambulance and Helena Fire, responded to the scene around 6:30 pm.

The condition and identity of the motorcyclist are not known at this time, but they were transported by ambulance to St. Peter’s Hospital.

Helena police officers at the scene confirmed the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

We will provide updates as they are available.