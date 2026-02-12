MSGA in Helena now accepting summer internship applications

Good news for college students looking to stay busy and gain valuable experience this summer.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association is encouraging college students to submit applications for its 2026 summer internship program.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Montana Stockgrowers Association now accepting summer internship applications

A press release by MSGA says the summer internship “is a chance for college students to build meaningful industry connections and develop the leadership skills needed to shape the future of agriculture.”

Raylee Honeycutt, MSGA executive vice president says they encourage students who are passionate about the beef industry to apply and be part of the work that supports Montana ranch families.

The deadline to apply is March 1st with the internship running from May through to August.

Applicants must have at least a 2.5 GPA and be a college sophomore or college junior by the time of application submission.

Interested participants can find the application and more information on the Montana Stockgrowers Association website here.