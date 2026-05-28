Native students honored in Helena graduation ceremony

HELENA — Tradition was on full display Wednesday night at the Helena Public Schools graduation ceremony, which recognized the achievements of Native American students.

“Coming together here brings joy to everybody, we are all Native Americans, all a community and all a family, and all come from different roots,” Helena High graduate, Nathaniel Plainfeather, shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Students and instructors embraced in celebration of the milestone.

This year, Helena Public Schools is proud to celebrate 25 native seniors.

“I feel like I have all of my ancestors and everybody with me even when I am not with them,” PAL graduate Broolyn Brown noted.

Each graduate received a smudge kit gifted by the Helena Indian Alliance and handmade stoles, celebrating their heritage and something they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Each student received a handmade stole.

Capital High’s Indian Education specialist Joe Pichardo expressed, “Because I am indigenous, because of these hurdles, I am successful and I am using something that was attempted to be taken away from me and am using that to give me the strength and resilience.”

Celebration and recognition ended in a special honor drumming song.

“The song they sang for us was so beautiful, and it made me cry and everything,” Juliah Maharg said. “I just love celebrating our culture.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A traditional drum song was played for the graduates.

PAL graduation will be held on Friday, June 5, and both Helena and Capital High will have their ceremonies on Saturday, June 6.

