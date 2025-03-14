Portion of E. Broadway blocked in Helena for police investigation at county courthouse

HELENA — Police have staged in the area of the county courthouse on E. Broadway for an incident Friday afternoon.

The first reports came in right around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office Capt. Bradley Bragg said the initial calls came in as an active shooter at the courthouse.

Residents in the area told MTN that they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.

E. Broadway has been shut down in the area of the Lewis and Clark District Courthouse for investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area.

According to the city there is no threat to the public at this time. No other details have been released.

Law enforcement officers from the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office, Helena Fire and an ambulance from St. Peter's Health are on scene.

This is a developing story, MTN has reporters on the scene and will update you when we have more information.

