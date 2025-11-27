Representation and Identity: Bryant students paint native mural

HELENA — Bryant Elementary hung a mural on Wednesday morning, painted by students in partnership with the Holter Museum of Art and the Helena Indian Alliance.

“You know, I think we all want to make the world a better place, and this is just a small way of trying to do that,” Paul Blumethal, the artist in residence with Helena Public School, said.

Around 15 students, along with the Holter and guidance from the HIA, have been working on the mural over the past week.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Bison represent respect in the 7 Grandfather teachings.

The design represents the seven grandfather teachings and native lodges as a way to celebrate and honor indigenous peoples in our community, past, present, and future.

It’s something Rachel Two Teeth-Pichardo, the outreach coordinator for Helena Indian Alliance, says is very important, especially during Native American Heritage Month.

“It helps our native kids to know that they belong too and go to school and know that wherever they are, they belong,” Two Teeth Pichardo said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Students signed their names in the painted lodges.

Students signed their names in the lodges as a representation of having that safe space.

All Bryant students will get to see the masterpiece in the cafeteria when they get back from break on Monday.

