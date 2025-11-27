Salvation Army brings community and good food for Thanksgiving

HELENA — Thursday, the Salvation Army of Helena brought the community together with their annual free Thanksgiving meal.

This year, the organization served 220 meals, compared to last year's 170.

Those in attendance not only enjoyed conversation but all the Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pie!

Madelyn Heath, MTN News This year the Salvation Army of Helena served 220 Thanksgiving meals.

The meal takes two days of preparation, with 14 turkeys being cooked for the occasion.

For two volunteers, not only did they donate time on Thanksgiving, but also on their birthdays.

Toby Fisher said, “A beautiful opportunity to spend time with family together here and just give back to people who have given to us.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Volunteers work in an assembly line putting together holiday meals.

And for Major Brian West, who has been with the Salvation Army for over 30 years, he said, “To have my birthday today and to celebrate by giving back to the community, it is really an honor.”

This meal and annual tradition are made possible through volunteer efforts and community support.

This year, the meal had over forty volunteers cooking, serving, and mingling.

