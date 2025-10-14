Snow Code: What is your responsibility in the colder months

HELENA — Snow is here, and we all must work together to keep families, neighbors, and the community safe during these colder months. But do you know your responsibilities for snow removal?

First, suppose you are a property owner within the city that has a sidewalk that runs through your property. In that case, it is your responsibility to remove the snow and ice, and do not forget to shovel or blow any ADA curb ramps and driveway aprons for accessibility.

It is important to note that under the city code, private property owners must remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.

But that is a little different for the city’s commercial districts. In those areas, snow must be removed by 9 a.m. the next business day and by noon of the next non-business day or within 4 hours after the snow stops falling.

In the case of snowfall of more than 2 inches, you cannot park in an emergency snow route.

There is a penalty for not clearing your sidewalks. It can cost up to fifty dollars or thirty percent of the city's cost to clear the sidewalk, whichever is greater.

It isn't just sidewalks to worry about during a forecast snow event of 2 inches or more; you cannot park along emergency snow routes.

If you wish to report a sidewalk snow or ice violation, you should wait until the snow has stopped falling for 24 hours or until the countdown clock on the city website expires. You can find more details here.

