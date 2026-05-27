HELENA — Soon-to-be Helena area graduates took a step back in time by walking through their old elementary and middle schools in preparation for graduation.

“It is really bittersweet to see all the kids looking up to us, excited and cheering us on, and going back to the place we used to learn and call home,” Ella Nasset, a Helena High senior, said.

(WATCH: Soon-to-be graduates take a walk down memory lane)

High school grads cheered on by their elementary schools

Outside the schools and through the hallways, young students cheered, showing their excitement and admiration for the graduates.

“Excited because they made it, and I kind of want to be them,” Smith Elementary student Kerrigan Verlanic expressed.

Other students made signs and were excited to share high fives, like Smith student Evan Kennedy, who shared, “I said congrats and like good job.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Elementary students made signs for graduates.

For the graduates, it wasn’t just about visiting those who look up to them, but also who they look up to, their former teachers.

Helena High senior Brady Lay said, “I am excited to reconnect with my old teachers, seeing them in the hallway for a few seconds as I walk by.”

Step by step and hug by hug, the grad walks were a powerful reflection from kindergarten to a soon-to-be diploma in hand.

“It was so good to see them because some of them had retired, and they came back just to see us,” noted Capital senior Sophie Smith.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Graduates hugged former teachers.

Seeing students adorned in their caps and gowns, taking a trip down memory lane brought emotions to those who got them where they are today.

“It is nice to see their smiling faces, and they have so much to look forward to in their future,” CR Anderson history teacher Susan Graham shared.

And for PE teacher Reid Christensen, “Amazing how much a lot of them changed, and we are very proud of all their hard work.”

Graduation ceremonies for both Capital and Helena will be held on Saturday, June 6.

