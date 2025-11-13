Spring Meadow Resources breaks ground on group home

HELENA — Spring Meadow Resources broke ground on a group home for those with disabilities on Thursday afternoon, a project that has been years in the making.

Jean Morgan, the executive director of Spring Meadow Resources, said, “I feel like it's been a long time coming, and it has been a labor of love for a couple of years, so to actually be here today, I couldn’t be more excited, so I just look forward to watching the project already.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Motor Group home has served individuals with disabilities for forty years.

The Motor group home has supported people with disabilities for forty years, and now it’s ready for some upgrades to make the space even more accessible.

They’re planning to add things like fire-suppression systems, more accessible bathrooms, and bigger, more open rooms by taking down a few walls.

These improvements will help ensure the home stays safe, welcoming, and inclusive for many years to come.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The golden shovel breaks ground on the lawn of the Motor group home.

Future residents of the home are very excited, like Jason Mitchell, who said, “I want to get posters for it.”

The home is set to house eight people by late summer of next year.

