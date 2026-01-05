St. Peter's Health kicks off annual 30-day no sugar challenge

HELENA — St. Peter's Health's annual 30-day no sugar challenge is back to promote healthier living, and to warn about the pitfalls of a diet with processed sugar.

According to Dr. David Krainacker, America is addicted to high fructose corn syrup and processed sugars, and they may not even be aware. Those processed sugars are finding their way into some household staples like ketchup, peanut butter, and mayonnaise. Krainacker says the addiction comes with some heavy costs like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

"We're trying to get people to reduce or even eliminate processed sugar from their diet," says Krainacker. "Natural sugar is okay and that's found in a lot of healthy foods that our ancestors ate."

As far as alternatives to processed sugars, Dr. Krainacker says fruits and berries have fiber and antioxidants, while skipping out on the negative side effects of unhealthy sweeteners.

St. Peter's Health is holding an event on Tuesday, January 6th at 5:30 P.M in their campus education center. There will be cooking demonstrations, recipes, food samples, and information available for attendees. The event is free to all.

For more information, click here.