Students experience native culture at Last Chance Community Pow Wow

HELENA — Drums are echoing through the Queen City this weekend for the 26th annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow.

“It is so much more than just an experience; it is a complete immersion,” said PAL teacher Ryan Cooney.

Hundreds of Helena-area students gathered for the powwow demonstration day to engage with indigenous culture.

Amanda Walking Child, with Indian Education for All, says, “It helps the students recognize and have respect for the traditions that have always been for many years.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Tribes from across the state, and surrounding areas as far as Canada, performed grass, fancy, and jingle dress dancing that filled the fairgrounds and students' excitement.

For junior, Bennie Knapp, he says, “I really like the drumming, how it vibrates, the sound it makes, it really makes my ears tingle.”

And third grader Chase Sampson says, “I think it is really cool how they dance differently and all of that.”

From as young as toddlers all the way to elders, they showed off their handmade regalia, dances, and games.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Piisin Walking Child has been dancing since one-year-old.

One of those dancers, 7-year-old Piisin Walking Child, has been participating in powwows since he was just one.

“I dance because it's fun, and when I see everyone around me, it is like a movie,” Walking Child says. “I gave them high fives and the school classes high fives.”

As for the students witnessing this celebration of culture, their teachers hope they always have an appreciation for those who came before.

Cooney says, “Here in Montana, we would be doing a disservice if we did not immerse our students in the cultures of the first peoples of this beautiful state.”

Now the powwow will run through Sunday and is open to the public with food, performances, and vendors.

