Tariff Blues: Helena musical instruments see sharp price increase

HELENA — Tariffs are driving up prices on musical instruments and equipment, giving some musicians the blues.

"For guitars, the entry-level price for a guitar for many years for us was a couple hundred dollars, now it’s pushing $300 for kinda the same thing," says Piccolo's Music owner John Piccolo.

Piccolo says that tariffs affect new equipment the most, and it's changed the dynamic of his store's inventory. Where once the store boasted almost all new equipment, the current market makes it easier to sell used and vintage, an area of the market relatively unhindered by the tariffs.

"10 years ago, we might have had like a hundred guitars and stock two or three used guitars," says Piccolo. "Today we have like 300 guitars in stock, and I bet 75 of them are used."

The repair department has also observed some trend changes. While many musicians in the past might trade up for higher-quality instruments, now many are doing repairs, upgrades, or "setups."

"Setups (are) essentially getting the geometry of the guitar in order so that it plays well and in tune," says Richard Matoon, a repair expert and guitar player.

Harmonica player Kurt Olofson remembers days when he could pick up a harmonica for a tenth of what one might cost now. Olofson is reminded of the more affordable prices by a sticker on a harmonica that he estimates he bought in 1975. It says "$6.50." If he needs to replace a harmonica, he says he will. In the meantime, he relies on maintenance.

"They're easy to take apart and clean and maintain - and if you don't smash them, they're good," says Olofson.

Many public schools around the country rely on instrument rental programs for their school bands' players, and Helena is no different. Piccolo's Music provides students with band instruments, but has had to take some of the hit of rising prices to help the community.

"We're kind of artificially trying to keep the price a little lower to make sure it's affordable for parents who need to come in and rent an instrument for their kids," Piccolo says.