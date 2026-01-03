Two Helena babies born a minute apart on New Year's Day

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health in Helena has welcomed the first baby of the year on New Year’s Day!

Declan John Smith made his debut into the world at 12:54 a.m. on January 1 to join his almost three-year-old brother.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Declan John Smith was born at 12:54 a.m. on New Year's Day.

His name, Declan, is Irish, representing his dad’s side of the family, and the middle name John comes from his grandpa.

The new bundle of joy weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces and is 20 inches long despite not being due until January 11.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Proud parents Danielle and Tim say Declan being born on New Year's isn't even the most surprising part, but that another baby was born just one minute after.

Mom, Danielle Farrier said, “It was really exciting, actually, we were told a few minutes beforehand that it was a race, so that definitely made it exciting.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Dad, Tim Smith said, “I did catch him as he was coming out, so it would have been a little bit sooner, but they had to pause so I could get the gloves on.”

Also, each year, local businesses contribute to a gift basket to help welcome the first baby of the new year.

