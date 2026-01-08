Valley of Gold Speech and Debate Tournament needs volunteers for this weekend

HELENA — Volunteers from the Helena area are needed to judge for the Valley of Gold Speech and Debate Tournament this weekend. More than 500 students will be traveling to the Queen City of the Rockies from around the state. Events are happening on Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, and many judging slots are still available.

According to Helena High School speech and debate coach Jennifer Hermanson, no special skills are needed, and training will be provided upon arrival. One round of judging requires about a two-hour time commitment, but volunteers can judge multiple rounds if they choose.

All speech events are set to be held at Capital High School, and all debate competitions will be held at Helena High School.

To volunteer and find more information, click here or call either Helena High School or Capital High School. Those signing up are encouraged to share with friends, family, or anyone else interested.