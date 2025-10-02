Volunteers beautify downtown Helena

HELENA — Volunteers from across the community spent a few hours beautifying Helena on Thursday.

About 15 volunteers showed up for the Helena Business Improvement District's second annual downtown clean-up.

They spent three hours weeding, blowing leaves, and picking up trash around the city.

Last year, crews focused on the Walking Mall, and this year they took on Cruse and Park avenues.

"It is important to create an event that holds not only city staff accountable, but also property owners and business owners accountable, and also give volunteers an opportunity to take pride in their downtown,” Abigail Dolan, the program manager for the Helena Business Improvement District, says. “It is not an us or them situation, it's we all live here and we are all proud to be in Helena."

The initiative also sparked downtown businesses to clean outside their stores on Wednesday and Thursday.

