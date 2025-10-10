What is next for the Helena Forward Land Use Plan?

HELENA — The Helena Forward Land Use Plan has been in the works since last March and aims to help shape the future of the city through directing its growth, but as it moves into its next steps, what does this mean for Helena?

“How do we protect the city’s character that we have now, that we identify with, and how, through anticipated growth, do we protect what is truly Helena?” posed Chris Brink, the City of Helena Community Development director.

The plan stems from Senate Bill 382, passed during the 2023 legislative session. The Montana Land Use Planning Act established required components of a comprehensive plan for jurisdictions of a certain size in Montana, like Helena.

Brinks says, “It lays out where in the city we have designated future land use in the city, be it commercial or residential, but just provides a framework and a roadmap for growth and development for the city.”

The plan looks at the next twenty years and focuses on key concerns from the public.

“That is really housing, housing affordability, transportation, how do we move people and product through and around the city, community facilities and services,” said Brink.

These concerns came out of public comment gathered since last March, and now the city is in the final stages of the planning process.

If it is adopted by the city commission, the Helena Forward Land Use Plan will be implemented to guide development zoning and subdivision ordinances.

Brinks says, “We hope this plan really capitalizes on the opportunities that Helena has as the capital city, but really sets a framework and a legacy for future generations.”

Any recommendations from the planning commission will be presented with a resolution of intention on October 20, and the Helena City Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of the Helena Forward Land Use Plan and future land use map on November 17.

