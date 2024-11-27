Helena Parade of Lights returns to the Walking Mall on Friday

HELENA — Although the days are getting darker, soon they will be brighter as the Helena Parade of Lights returns on Friday and the Fire Tower joins in the holiday cheer.

Alysia Ryan, the executive director of the Helena Business Improvement Districts shares the symbolism of the Guardian of the Gulch, especially this time of the year.

"Now it watches out over all of us and reminds us of our history and our past and that we are all here together and coming together to celebrate the kickoff of the holidays right under the tower," Ryan says.

The Business Improvement District is using an event grant to support the parade of lights and Ten Mile Creek Brewery is hosting the lighting this year.

After the lighting of the Fire Tower people are encouraged to hang out in the area from the library to Sixth Street and visit downtown businesses.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"The idea this year is that the people become the parade," Abigail Dolan, the Helena Business Improvement District's program manager says.

Just like the buildings the goal is for people to be illuminated too. Point S Tire donated one thousand light-up bracelets for participants to wear.

The lighting of the Fire Tower will begin at 6 pm sharp

"This event is so important to the community because it is a safe and fun, family-centered place to gather," Dolan says."There are not a lot of family-focused events where all the businesses come together and so this is a great example of that."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Aside from providing a fun atmosphere for the community, it does the same for local businesses, a crucial part of the parade, where there will be at least twenty booths.

Ryan says, "We are all looking forward to getting together and celebrating the holidays, but stay and shop it is very important. A lot of our businesses are small local businesses and they really rely on the holidays and holiday shoppers.

You can watch the parade on the Walking Mall on Friday from 6 pm to 9 pm.

