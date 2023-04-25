Helena partnership enhances support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence

HELENA — Sexual and domestic violence is traumatic, and it is life-changing when people experience these crimes, but there are resources to help like The Friendship Center in Helena.

Founded in 1971, The Friendship Center is the community resource for addressing and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking through advocacy, education, and outreach in the Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson Counties.

Last year, more than 1,200 calls were made to The Friendship Center's 24-hour crisis line.

"We know about survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking is that they often feel isolated and alienated. And oftentimes those folks don't identify themselves as victims or survivors of these types of crimes. So it's a very confusing place for them to be," said Eric Parsons, The Friendship Center's outreach and education coordinator.

St. Peter's Health sponsors the crisis line, which connects people in need to the friendship center and other hospital resources. Resources like crisis intervention counseling, safety planning, and emotional support.

"We can be the first step for anybody trying to figure out what they can do to be safe and to stay safe, and then we can also be the last stop if we are able to provide the services that those folks need and they're satisfied with that service, then we're perfectly happy with that," said Parsons.

The Friendship Center has a 13-room shelter where they'll house women and children who have experienced violence, and they will continue to help the women and children they serve throughout the legal and healing process.

"We encourage folks just to listen and to offer support and basically say to victims and survivors, what can I do to help you? And that's the entire reason that the friendship center exists," said Parsons.

While April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it's year-round for The Friendship Center, and making a difference in the community every day means everything to the workers at The Friendship Center.

"The people who work at the friendship center and folks who work at similar organizations do this work not because it's easy or fun, but because it makes a difference in the lives of other people," said Parsons.

If you are in danger, The Friendship Center recommends you call 911 or (406) 442-6800 to connect to the Friendship Center's 24-hour hotline. You can also go on their website for more information here