Helena Public Schools board is looking for new trustee

HELENA — There is a vacant spot on the Helena Public School board after trustee Rachel Robison resigned.

With her departure, there are currently six elementary and high school trustees and one strictly high school trustee.

The open position is for an elementary and high school trustee.

Former trustee Robison began serving on the board in 2024, and Helena Public Schools' (HPS) board of trustees chair Jennifer McKee says she came into the position during a challenging time for the district.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Chair McKee says she feels "indebted to the service she provided to Helena Public Schools" and that Robison was "brave in her decision making."

"She has huge intelligence, brought so many talents to the job, and a really needed perspective at a time when we were balancing our budget, and it was very hard," said McKee. "She cast some very difficult votes."

The board has 60 days to fill that position, and if not, the county superintendent will step in to appoint someone.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

McKee says there are characteristics the board looks for when appointing a trustee, including "a heart and a head for public education" and the ability to put the school system before yourself.

The board vacancy position is now posted, and applications are open until October 31st.

Whoever is appointed will serve until May 5th, 2026, and can run in the following election.

HPS board trustees are all volunteers, and you can apply here.