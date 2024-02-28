Helena Ranger District seeking public comment on new project proposal

HELENA — The Helena Ranger District is seeking comments on the Larabee Hat Vegetation Project. The new project is currently proposed to restore forests, and address hazardous wildfire fuel loads.

Located south of Elliston in Powell County, the project will include national forest system lands between the Little Blackfoot River and the western boundary of the Helena Ranger District, south of Highway 12, and north and west of the Electric Peak Recommended Wilderness Area.

The project area is approximately 43,158 acres, of which, 17,849 acres are currently proposed to have some type of management activity occur.

For more information, an open house will be held for this project on March 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Elliston Public School Gymnasium. If you end up missing that one, there will be another one held at the Helena Ranger District.