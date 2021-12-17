Helena Regional Airport set to receive $1.47 million in federal funding

HELENA — The Helena Regional Airport set to receive $1,473,145 following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The $1.2 trillion legislation was formed by a bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Jon Tester, with funding being designated for the repair and upgrade of roads, bridges, airports, water systems, the electricity grid, railroads and rail service.

Tester announced Thursday $28,610,817 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Fiscal Year 2022 will go towards funding for 69 Montana airports as part of the law.

“Montana’s airports are essential to keeping our state connected and our economy strong,” said Tester. “This funding from my bipartisan infrastructure package will ensure that our airports can make urgently needed repairs, continue to grow and support Montana travel, and create good-paying jobs in the process.”

Tester says over the next five years around $144 million will go to the 69 Montana airports through the infrastructure law, which will be awarded through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Grants, Money can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements.

Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to vote for the legislation.