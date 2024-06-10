Helena School Board will vote on budget cut recommendations Tuesday

HELENA — The Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees is expected to vote Tuesday on budget cut recommendations.

This comes after voters rejected a series of levies designed to address shortfalls in the elementary and high school districts.

A volunteer budget recommendation consensus committee has been working to develop a list of possible reductions for about a year.

Cutting options include combining leadership responsibilities at elementary or middle schools, eliminating dozens of full-time equivalent positions, restructuring programs like elementary PE and music, and reducing custodial services, district cell phone stipends, and central office and building budgets.

The potential reduction recommendations total more than $2.5 million.

The board's recommendations will come roughly one month after voters rejected five levies for Helena elementary and high school districts.

HPS says an outdated state school funding formula does not meet education costs.

The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed online Tuesday at 5:30 PM.

You can find more information about the recommendation list and where to stream here.