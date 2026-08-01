HELENA — Ping pong players from across Montana are gathering in Helena this weekend as the Helena Table Tennis Club hosts two tournaments at Plymouth Congregational Church.

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Helena serves up weekend of table tennis competition at Plymouth Church

The club’s annual summer tournaments welcome everyone from beginners to experienced competitors, with organizers saying the focus is just as much on community as it is competition.

Friday’s tournament is reserved for Helena-area players, while Saturday features the 13th Forrest Gump Memorial Table Tennis Tournament — an event that first started in 2004 and draws players from around the state and beyond.

Tournament director Frank Kromkowski said the event continues to grow every year.

“They just keep coming back,” Kromkowski said. “We've had about 60 players since about April when we started counting the sign-ups.”

Kromkowski moved to Helena in 1972 and is a former Helena men’s champion. He said one of the biggest rewards is seeing friendships grow around the game.

“So I'm excited to have people come together, most of whom really don't know each other that well but when they come over table tennis they become friends,” he said.

Organizers say the tournament is designed for all ages and skill levels, with singles, doubles, men’s, women’s and youth divisions available.

“As they come, they will be welcomed. They’ll have fun, and they’ll get better and better at playing ping pong,” Kromkowski said.

The club also attracts high-level talent from around Montana. Kromkowski said several top players from Bozeman are expected to compete this weekend, including Andres Truelson, Thor Truelson, Lena Conlan and Joel Kenneth.

For player Peter Taitt, the club quickly became part of his routine after moving to Helena last May.

“I was really hoping I could find a table tennis club so when I went on the internet, low and behold, found it and have been coming ever since,” Taitt said.

Taitt said the weekly gatherings have become a highlight of his schedule.

“I look forward to it every Thursday, I really look forward to it,” he said. “I would say I have a busy calendar but this is definitely a highlight during the course of the week.”

The Helena Table Tennis Club meets every Thursday and Sunday night at Plymouth Congregational Church, and organizers say participation is free and open to anyone interested in learning the sport.

Organizers say the weekend tournaments are about more than winning matches. They’re about building community and keeping the sport of table tennis growing in Helena.

