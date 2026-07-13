HELENA — Chances are, if you've been to a sporting event around town, you have probably heard the loud cheers of none other than Bengal Billy.

“Just being in that gym makes me feel like a regular Bengal tiger,” William Neisess, better known as Bengal Billy, shared.

(WATCH: Helena sports super fan Bengal Billy shares his legacy)

Bengal Billy's one last wish

Neisess graduated from Helena High School in 1979, and from there, the legend of Bengal Billy was born.

“Definitely the best cheerleader and the loudest,” friend Sam Smith noted.

Sam Smith

Bengal Billy’s story is a story 67 years in the making, always finding a way to support his favorite team, no matter the challenges.

“I just like to support the kids and just knowing that they are like a family to me,” Neisess expressed.

As his health has declined over the past decade or so, friend Sam Smith and the Helena School District made sure he would be on the sidelines or court.

Smith shared, “It was fun, all the students would come out and give him a high five, and of course, he got the free hot dog and popcorn, which was always a bonus too, which made his night.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Bengal Billy proudly wears his shirt with his cherished nickname.

However, Bengal Billy has been put on hospice at Mount Ascension, and although he can’t get out to the sporting events, that has not stopped his radiant energy.

He has one last wish, for people to come visit, so he can share his smile with others.

Neisess shared, “Since hospice took over, they got me set up where I can have visitors any time and just want them to know who I really am.”

As for how his friends say they will remember him: “Just two words, always happy,” Smith said.

While he is a proud Bengal, I mean the name says it all; more than anything, he is proud to be a Helenan.

