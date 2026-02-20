Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Helena students hold walkout protest against ICE

Posted

HELENA — Around two dozen students held a protest Thursday morning outside Helena High School.

Students gathered near Montana Avenue holding signs and denouncing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The crowd drew both honks of support and some criticism from passing drivers.

Community members stopped by with pizza and other warm snacks as temperatures hovered between 10 and 15 degrees during the morning hours.

Students who spoke with MTN emphasized the importance of demonstrating and making their voices heard.

“We just want to show every support we can for all of our friends, all of our parents, grandparents, those who came before us, because I think this is like the most American thing we can do-- protesting, our First Amendment, come on,” said Madison Merrill, a sophomore at Helena High.

Across town, students at Capital High School also held a similar walkout demonstration.

These events follow the cancellation of a planned protest earlier this month due to a bomb scare.

