Helena Symphony celebrates 70th season with violinist Stephen Cepeda

HELENA — Stephen Cepeda has been playing the violin since he was five years old and is sharing his expertise and music with Helena.

"I think it is great to be a part of a group because it gets you out of your own head," Cepeda says. "Obviously as a violinist just practically you cannot play that much by yourself and so it grows and grows if you add say a piano, other string players like a string quartet then an orchestra. you know you just need those forces to play that repertoire."

Helena Symphony

Cepeda's passion for music and symphony started at a young age.

"My dad is a musician and so I was around it. He was in the San Antonio Symphony and played oboe, so musicians were always coming in and out of the house."

In his 40 years of playing, Cepeda has collected many memories and many of those were learning experiences from other musicians.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

His favorite aspect of his career is the opportunity to travel and share his music.

"I remember playing in Thailand and I was sweating so much that every break I mean I just had a towel I was shamelessly wiping myself off like I was playing a tennis match or something."

Aside from the intensity and passion when playing Cepeda says there is also a calming aspect to it.

He says, "There is a zen quality to it you know just playing your scales, fundamentals, warming up. It has become such a part of me that it is hard to describe what it is like to not do it."

A portion of the symphony performance on Saturday is Shostakovich, a dark and powerful sound.

While Shostakovich completed his first violin concerto in 1947, he waited until two years after Stalin’s death to unveil the work when there seemed to be a thaw from the Stalin years.

Cepeda says, "This is one of my favorites, this piece, the Shostakovich that we are about to play."

If you want to hear Stephen's talent firsthand the Helena Symphony presents Masterworks on Saturday October 26 at the Civic Center at 7:30 pm.

