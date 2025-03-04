Helena Valley buildings destroyed by fire, two pets dead

HELENA — At 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday, fire departments from across the Helena Valley and the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Department responded to a structure fire with reports of explosions on Chief Joseph Road in Helena.

The initial reports indicated there was a building on fire and people had heard explosions.

One structure was completely burned to the ground, while another building was severely damaged. Both are considered total losses. Two pets, a dog and a cat, died in the fire.

According to West Valley Fire Rescue Chief David Hamilton, the reported explosions were most likely propane tanks stored inside the structure. He described the building as a shop and a barn with a small living area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West Valley Fire Rescue, along with East Valley VFD, Tri-Lakes VFD, Helena FD, Montana City VFD, Baxendale VFD, Fort Harrison VA Fire Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office responded this morning.

