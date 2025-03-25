Helena Valley family loses Native American cultural heritage items in house fire

HELENA — The Walking Child Family lost everything in a structure fire Monday. Although many of the material items like special documents and photographs are irreplaceable, the family says losing their native cultural items hurts the most.

“We lost all of our Native American regalia, our feathers, our fans, our moccasins, and my peace pipe," Charles Walking Child says. "My father-in-law is going to be combing through it to find the stone.”

Charles Walking Child

East Helena and York fire departments and neighbors of the Walking Child family responded to the fire around 2 pm on Monday and had the fire out just after 4 pm.

The Walking Child family was living in their camper as they prepared to build a home.

“I opened the door and then it was clear and then black smoke came and I see my bag at the bottom and grab it and got it out, Walking Child says. "I was going to go in and grab some more stuff, but it was like an inferno in there.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The family also lost their stone drum and handmade papooses for the grandchildren they will be welcoming in the next few months, and other important items.

“I lost a stick game set that I have always had for all those years and that was given me and that was heart-wrenching because we are avid cultural stick game players and pow wow goers,” Walking Child says.

No one was injured in the fire and they believe the fire was started by electrical issues.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Although the family lost material items, they say they gained a new perspective

"You know like I said, this is just temporary, we will build back, but I want to encourage everybody to help each other out, check on neighbors and make sure everybody is safe getting by," Walking Child says.

If you would like to help the Walking Child family rebuild, you can visit the GoFundMe that has been set up.

