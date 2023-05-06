Helenan's flood downtown for Vigilante Day Parade

HELENA — In Downtown Helena the big parade is being celebrated with marching bands and barricades for the 99th Anniversary Of The Vigilante Day Parade.

Friday’s Vigilante Parade kicked off at high noon, there were 88 student-made floats that rolled down Last Chance Gulch and made their way past families and judges ending their route at The Civic Center.

“I've been here a couple times, and it’s really fun,” said Shannon Hussey, one of the vigilante parade-goers.

The parade started in 1924 as a safer alternative to class rivalries and has been a tradition almost every year since. The only years the parade did not happen was during World War II and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As a teacher and not being from Helena originally, I love that it’s a parade that’s been going on for so long. the kids are already super excited about next year’s 100-year anniversary, so that’s just super exciting for me. and I get into vigilante parade fever, if you will, so it’s a lot of fun and pull her out of school and come down and enjoy the parade,” said Randy Hussey.

This year’s popular themes included past sports clubs and teams, the wildfires that ravaged the city, even 1989 train explosion.

Other elaborate floats featured a football game complete with goalposts and even rodeo and ranch-themed floats, with live animals which all represented Helena’s rich history and community connection

The Arbor Day 1899 float won Grand Champion.

Below are the other award winners and results:

2022 Vigilante Day Parade Awards

This year’s Vigilante Parade had 88 floats. The Senior class won the A.J. Roberts Cup with 47.7% of students participating.



2nd Place - Junior Class 42.4%

3rd Place - Sophomore Class 27.5%

4th Place - Freshmen Class 22.6%

Grand Champion

Arbor Day 1899: Maren Elliott, Keiran Boyle, Hollis Elliott, Makenzie Grotbo, Luna Hernandez

Grace Mattern, Mattingly Meldrum, Marybelle Osborn, Robert Rowland, and Hailey Cox.

Most Historically Accurate (Montana Historical Society)

High School on Wheels: Madison Burda, Brooklyn Brisko, Megan Carpenter, Kadin Creek, Kaiden Elliot. Zoie Jorgenson, Morgan Kaufman, Tizer Kazmierowski, Derrick LeRette, Sam Post, Lilly Rippingale, and Sophie Schulenberg.

American Indian

Then and Now: 1908 L&C Carnival Powwow - 1998 1st Last Chance Community Powwow: Trenton Salway, Jessie Belcourt, Daytona Brenden, Neveah Briere-Ford, Ace Dolecheck, Deacon Eagleman, Dolores Ellis, Chey Harris, Lanie Russell, and Anthony Walking Child.

Historic Helena

2. Archie Bray Foundation: Anna Council, Meloney Campbell, Kylee Connors, and Neillea Warden.

3. Helena Fire: 1872 Most of Last Chance Burnt: Lauren Hoxie, Isabel Beasley, Emma Compton, Mikayla Hall, Cadence Hatten, Aidia Lehman, Campbell Neibauer, Bree Nelson, Katherine Rencher, and Olivia Wigton.

Pioneer Life

1. Siebrand Brothers Circus: McKennah Danielson, Kaylyn Barns, Zadie Bywater, Addison Clark, Kaden Price, Kaitylyn Tabbert, Lane West, and Davis Franklin.

Helena Business

1.RB Drive In Helena Business: Jayden Dupler, Kayla Acuna, Olivia Anderson, Skylar Cyphers, June Forsythe, Abigail Hansen, Jacob Heinrich, Ashley Heinrich, Abigail Lewis, Matteo McRae, Keirya Schoebel, Victoria Summers, Aaron Heisel, and Amar Spreco.

2.Helena Herald Newspaper: Deloris Klar, Hana Honemann, and Amos Bowe.

3. Big Dorothy's(Windbag Saloon): Hailey Cox, Micah Francis, Abi Grotbo, RaeAnn Loewen, and James Moore.

Famous People

Leo Seltzer: The Man Behind Roller Derby: Abby Bignell,Sydney Pullin, Kayla Parriman, Payton Sprague, Sydney Emmons, Malore English, Lili Danzer, Ella Stoddard, and Madi Brown

Mining and Transportation

Last Chance Gulch during Gold Rush: Matthew Marcille, Sam Ark, Talus Arrigo, Brayden Beatty, Jackson Cosgrove, James Fox, Cole Flugge, Mathew Golemon, Ryan Grossmon, Benson LaForge, Carter Petr, and Kehler Woodland .

Antique Vehicles

1950s Helena Drag Strip: Kaylee Sexton, Ethan Rankin, and Grayce Wilkens.