Helena's Taj Rae, multidiscipline fighting champ looking to defend titles

HELENA — For Helena fighter Taj 'Twitch" Rae, he achieved a title many fighters dream of... Champion.

Rae is a skilled fighter, in many different styles and is always up for a challenge, even if it might be a little bit outside his normal bouts.

"I was interested in fighting a lot more. So I started taking boxing fights. Any fight I could get my hands on," said Rae.

Rae entered a fight with the Northwestern Kickboxing League Six in July, and he exited the ring as the Featherweight Champion.

"I heard about Northwestern Kickboxing League and they offered me a title fight, and I went up there and I ended up winning the 145 title," said Rae.

But that's not the only title he holds, he also has the Muay Tai Kickboxing Title for Mountain Force as well, making him a duel champion, and pushing his limits as a fighter.

"It's a true discipline to just stick to one and then go into a fight for something else. So you have to know the rules and stick to it," said Rae.

With Rae's titles, along with mixed martial artist, Sean O'Malley's recent UFC bantamweight title fight win, Helena is becoming a destination for distinguished fighters.

"It was cool to see him win, plus Kai Stewart winning BKFC is another one from Montana. So it's cool to see Montana actually stepping up and getting noticed," said Rae

Rae has high sights set higher than his two current titles, and he looks to follow a path similar to O'Malley and turn pro.

Ryan Burg Taj Rae's Mountain Force 39 title fight poster

"I just never stop. I'm always training, always reading, researching, coming to practice, just reaching out to people, pushing myself each time to be a little more better than I was yesterday," said Rae.

Rae also mentioned a big part of how he got to this point, is training with his coach, multiple-time Muay Thai champion, coach Donnie Nickerson at 8 Limbs Muay Thai.

Rae's next bout will be on December 8th, where he'll be defending his Muay Tai Kickboxing Champion title at the Civic Center for Mountain Force 39.