Heritage and hunting, Montana's Muzzleloader Season

HELENA — Now officially in its fourth year, hunters are filling their flintlock, and caplock, matchlock and wheellock rifles with black gunpowder for an opportunity to fill their tags during the muzzleloading season.

It's a growing sport across the Treasure State since Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks had its first open season in 2021, steadily increasing participation in muzzleloading gaining over 3,000 hunters during the 2023 season.

"You just feel it out. You kind of got to do some experimenting and, you know, experiment with different powder charges and whatnot... You know, it's a lot like shooting modern guns," said Dave Tobel, a muzzleloading enthusiast and hunter.

For hunters like Tobel, it's not only about filling his tags. It's seeing the sparks, smoke and sound of these classic rifles firing, and most importantly the history behind it, that's almost therapy.

"They've got the, you know, the modern, the line guns and whatnot. I, you know, they have synthetic stock, stainless steel, and they're great guns. They shoot very well. They're accurate. But I just like the traditional stuff," said Tobel.

For over four decades, muzzleloading has been part of Tobel's life, well before muzzleloading had a dedicated hunting season three years ago.

"I've always had a real big interest in history and, you know, old firearms and whatnot, and I shot a few of them and I just thought, I kind of like this stuff," said Tobel.

It may not be the easiest way to hunt, with the rifle's time commitment, and its tools and kinks.

"If you, if you don't have a lot of patience, probably muzzleloading is not for you," said Tobel.

It's a challenge that many hunters don't take on, but it's one that Tobel can't get enough of.

"My wife always teases me, Tobel explained, "I'll come home from the store with the new gun, a new old gun, and. And she knows I like history and all that. And she goes, okay, what historical significance does this one have?"

From the care to the process of loading up his rifle to hunt as our ancestors did, that makes this sport that much more worth it to him.

"For me, it's mainly the, the historical factor with a lot of, a lot of these rifles, this, this particular rifle here, this Brown Bess, this one, this was what was used during the Revolutionary War by both the Americans and the English," said Tobel

It's a hobby that can be expensive and intricate, but one that is special Tobel. So much so, that he shares it with others if they haven't tried it already.

"I would suggest, if you have a friend, somebody you know has one go shoot it," said Tobel, "But you see, if you see if you like it, it can be a pretty big investment. So, you know, try one if you can."