High schoolers teach biomedical skills to CRA Middle School students

HELENA — Capital High School biomedical sciences students visited C R Anderson Middle School Monday to help teach eighth graders how to do a basic physical examination.

Capital High students visited eighth-grade classrooms at C R Anderson and set up, hands-on, physical examination stations for students to learn about biomedical sciences.

The stations included activities such as taking blood pressure, reflex testing and auscultation of heart, breath and bowel sounds, and capital high students were there if any middle schoolers were having trouble.

Capital High student, Makenzie Grotbo, was excited to see some of the middle schoolers so engaged with the activities.

"Biomedical science and just all of the health science is a field that we need more people to be interested, just in general, obviously. And it's really heartwarming to see all of the kids really excited about blood pressure and reflexes," said Grotbo.

Grotbow says this is a great way for younger students to get introduced to, and invested in, health sciences.

'Learning about reflexes and seeing their own knee like kick out when they hit it. Like it's a totally different learning, a totally different way of learning, I think. And it's a lot more useful than just talking."

Capital High student, Raeann Loewen, wished she had a similar experience back when she was in middle school, and that's one of the reasons for helping the eighth graders on Monday.

"It feels really good to come back and kind of prepare other kids for what high school is going to be like," said Loewen.

All CRA eighth graders will register for their high school courses next week.