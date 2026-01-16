Holter Museum of Art wins major Warhol Grant

The Holter Museum of Art in Helena has received an $80,000 multiyear grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, supporting more than 30 bold and socially driven exhibitions over the next two years.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Art displayed at the Holter Museum in Helena

The funding will advance the museum’s new curatorial theme, Challenging Stasis, aimed at sparking dialogue during a time of cultural and political division.

“We are honored and activated by this generous support of our exhibitions and programs,” said Executive Director Christina Barbachano, noting the grant affirms the role of the arts in bringing people together.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Man admires works of art over at the Holter Museum in Helena

The initiative will include visiting curators, commissioned works, new publications, and community-centered public programs.

Museum leaders say the theme responds to urgent issues facing Montana, including climate justice and the changing relationship between people and the land. The project launches Friday January 16 with four new exhibitions opening at the Holter from 6 to 8 p.m.

