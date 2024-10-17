Horseback riders honor and remember Meghan Rouns

HELENA — Thursday the community of Helena and fellow horse riders from across Montana celebrated Meghan Rouns life.

The community gathered together in her memory and to support her loved ones, even those who did not know Meghan personally.

"I am here today to support a family that lost their little girl. I have a child who rides and my daughter rides in a lot of the same events that Meghan rides in", Harmony Kugler, a horseback rider at the memorial said. "I feel that it is important to help our friends and neighbors whether we know them or not."

The 27-year-old's body was recovered from the Missouri River on October 8th after missing for five days.

Rouns body was escorted to the veteran's cemetery at Fort Harrison in Helena where she was laid to rest.

Horses were adorned in Meghan's favorite colors, royal blue and white. Meghan's horse Betty, topped with her rodeo gear trotted behind the casket.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Over fifty horses and riders followed Meghan to her final resting place.

Another rider, Chasya Roberts-Funk said, "There have been those people that are part of the horse community that have just taken me in and made me feel needed and supported. Even though this is a somber event to do that, it makes it all the more important and speaks volumes for what it is to love a horse."

Meghan made it her priority to have horses in her life. She was involved in barrel racing, pole bending and riding in every parade she could. She was always looking for a reason to saddle up her horse and hit the trails.

Meghan also had strong faith and her family shared that they have found some comfort knowing she is with the Lord.

Meghan's family and friends are thankful to the community of Helena for supporting and loving Meghan over the past two weeks through prayers, the search, and taking her for her last ride.

"It has taught me that the people of Helena are a caring people and that we will always be there for one another," Kugler says.

Meghan was doing what she loved with her rescued mustang Betty in her final moments.

There are no updates at this time on Rouns autopsy results from the crime lab in Missoula.

To learn more about Meghan's life, click here to read her obituary.