How Helena Public School leaders decide to cancel school during severe weather

HELENA — While schools will close on Thursday, December 21st, Helena area schools remained open on Wednesday.

The district did see some bus routes canceled or delayed. The schools took additional measures to keep kids safe, including opening early, indoor recess, and monitoring after school pick-up.

Helena Public School Assistant Superintendent, Josh McKay, says decisions on when to close school due to inclement weather can be tough, and administration must weigh a variety of factors and consult with community stakeholders. To help determine the correct course of action to take.

"We work with the county transportation department, our city officials, our city law enforcement, and we're managing basically monitoring road systems," said McKay, "to see if it's safe for our community to pass to schools in combination with whether our buildings are warm and can receive students."