Icy roads causing headaches for drivers, HPD vehicle damaged

HELENA — The icy road conditions this morning were causing some headaches Monday morning for drivers.

At around 8:30 a.m., a Helena Police Department (HPD) cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dakota and Montana Ave. near Capitol City Health Club.

Helena Police's vehicle was hit by another driver failing to yield at the stop sign, causing damage visible damage to the exterior on both sides of HPD's car. A parked and unattended vehicle was also involved in the incident.

The officer was not responding to any calls at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

The driver was cited for the crash.

HPD is actively looking to get their rig fixed up, as soon as possible, and says they have enough backup vehicles in their fleet, so the absence of the crashed car won't affect response to calls.