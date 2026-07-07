HELENA — Just a year after the ICE arrest of Christopher Martinez, a Mexican citizen living in Helena, and recent ICE activity across the state, concern and confusion have sparked among some Helena residents, many calling on the city to reinstate its immigration enforcement resolution and to discuss detainees being held in Helena.

(WATCH: Immigration controversy reignites in Helena following recent detainments by ICE)

Immigration controversy reignites in Helena following recent detainments by ICE

The City of Helena initiated an investigation into its Department of Homeland Security facility after an attorney filed a complaint, questioning whether this department should be classified as a correctional facility and, thus, violate airport zoning rules that prohibit jails on airport property.

The property is owned by the Helena Regional Airport Authority, an independent entity that operates separately from the city government. That authority leases the building to the federal government.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Helena's Department of Homeland Security building is located across from the Helena Regional Airport.

The facility also houses ICE enforcement and removal operations and was recently named in a federal lawsuit involving a 20-year-old man detained there after his arrest in Gallatin County on June 29.

City officials determined that holding detainees is only an accessory use of the building, not its primary purpose, which is acting as a center for federal enforcement and administrative operations.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Department of Homeland Security property is owned by the Helena Regional Airport Authority.

The city says the facility functions more like a police station where people are held temporarily during enforcement activities, and it has limited capacity, typically holding detainees between 12 and 72 hours. Due to these findings, the city dismissed the zoning complaint and closed its investigation.

City leaders also say federal agencies are not required to notify Helena when people are detained at the facility, and Helena police were not involved in the recent detention.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Protestors held signs that read things like "abolish ICE."

Despite that, people still rallied in front of the city-county building Monday night before the Helena city commission meeting.

“Immigration is relevant to Helena,” residents chanted on the building’s steps.

“The Helena hold room is not a city operation, but it is operating on our community, and as leaders, I feel the need to speak up when the rights of our neighbors are being violated,” City Commissioner Melinda Reed shared.

Many also want the city commission to reinstate a local immigration enforcement resolution that caused controversy earlier this year.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Many residents also want the city commission to reinstate a local immigration enforcement resolution, holding signs asking for the change.

Shani Henry, a Helena resident, shared the following during public comment: “We, the citizens of Helena, implore you to do everything in your power to protect our immigrant neighbors in any way possible and to also protect our local law enforcement and city resources.”

The measure to limit the Helena police department's cooperation with ICE was passed 4 to 1 in January but then rescinded by a 4-1 vote on March 26 after Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen threatened legal action for violating state prohibitions on sanctuary cities.

Additionally, city leadership says Helena does not participate in civil immigration enforcement and has not been contacted by federal officials about the recent detentions.

