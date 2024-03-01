It's time to get your new Montana fishing license

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) is reminding the public that March 1 begins the new license year, which means you can now buy your 2024 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses.

For all the anglers out there, this is a reminder that your fishing licenses from last year are now expired, and in order to get out and fish this year, you'll now need to purchase a new license.

Everyone 12 and older needs a Conservation License to access most state lands, including fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and wildlife habitat protection areas (WHPA). Montana State Parks do not require a Conservation License.

Resident Sportsman and Nonresident Combination licenses include a season fishing license.

New for this year, for you hunters, Montana residents who purchase a general deer or elk license between March 1 and June 30 are automatically entered into a lottery for a free moose, sheep, or goat license.

FWP also introduced a new feature online as well, where applicants can re-apply for the same offerings as last year, instead of needing to search through previous applications.

FWP urges those to apply for their license sooner rather than later.

Application deadlines are listed below:

