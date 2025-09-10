Jefferson football's 2-0 start fueled by explosive passing game

HELENA — The Jefferson Panthers are off to a 2-0 start this football season — again seeming to be one of the better teams in Class B. But the recipe for success for this year’s Panthers is different than in years past.

“At our level, you have to play to your kids’ strengths,” said Jefferson coach Clint Layng. “We can’t come out and just try to ram it down people’s throat when we don't have the backs or the dominant O-line like we’ve had in the past.”

Under Layng’s leadership, Jefferson had long been a run-first offense. But through two games this season the team has racked up 543 yards through the air and only 114 yards on the ground.

“Oh, it’s awesome being able to throw the ball more,” said junior quarterback Tyzer Zody. “I think that’s every quarterback’s dream — throwing the ball more. I like running the ball too, but it’s always nice to complete one of those long bombs, big play.”

But what certainly helps make those big plays happen on game day are the years of experience most of the key players on Jefferson’s offense share.

“But the experience, I mean, there’s a lot of guys that played last year,” said senior running back and wide receiver Caleb Morris. “Tyzer played two years ago. And it really just helps get rid of those nerves before games and stuff like that. So, you really know what to expect.”

Jefferson’s season continues Friday at Columbus. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

