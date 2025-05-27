Kayaker drowns in Craig over Memorial weekend accoring to law enforcement

CRAIG — On Saturday, May 24, at 5:20 p.m., the Lewis and Clark County 911 center received a call about a missing kayaker in Craig.

The initial call was for a 56-year-old male who was missing.

Twenty minutes after the call, a fishing guide and clients found the kayak and body in the water.

Montana Fish and Game was in the area and responded first.

Law enforcement says initial investigations indicate the kayaker likely drowned, but the official cause and manner of death will come after an autopsy is conducted by the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

Wolf Creek, Craig Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Peter’s Ambulance responded.

The identity of the individual has not been released at this time.

